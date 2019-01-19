Dec. 22, 1968 – Nov. 28, 2018
A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Devin R. Sigloh, 49, of Portland, formerly of Coos Bay, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Grace Pointe Church, 10750 SE 42nd Ave., in Milwaukie, Ore.
Devin was born Dec. 22, 1968, in North Bend, to William Sigloh and Maxine (Johnson) Sigloh. He passed away peacefully Nov. 28, 2018, in Portland following a courageous battle with colon cancer.
Devin grew up in Coos Bay, where he participated in Cub Scouts, 4-H, church youth group, football, track, and even cheerleading. He graduated from Marshfield High School, Class of 1987, then went on to attend Southwestern Oregon Community College and Portland Community College. The outdoors were always a big part of Devin’s life. He loved hiking, snow sports, camping, hunting, biking and exploring. Devin had an artistic and creative side that started at a very young age...whittling, woodcarving, welding, and creating things out of found objects, things others would just see as junk. He loved to gourmet cook and was famous for his scones. Devin enjoyed growing container plants including bamboo. He always had many projects in the works.
Family, friends and people mattered and were VERY important to Devin. He always took a personal interest in anyone he was around. Devin wanted everyone to feel important and be involved in the moment. He would ask questions, care about the answers and remember details about conversations and events even years later.
Devin was hired to work for UPS on Swan Island during the Christmas rush of 1988. He began as a delivery route driver a few years later. His route customers were part of his large extended family and were excited and happy to see him walk through their doors each day…many of them would look up and say “Devin’s here!” He even started a tradition, with his wife Laura, of making some customers chocolate chip cookies for Christmas.
Devin met Laura in 2004. The two of them began dating in 2005, and were married Aug. 29, 2009, making their home in the University Park neighborhood of Portland. Daughter Lena joined the family in September of 2011. Son Alexander came along in January of 2014. Devin was an integral and involved part of the daily lives of his children. Lena and Alexander were so precious and important to him. Alexander said his dad made yummy breakfast burritos and tacos, “Those are my favorites!” Lena said, “My favorite thing about daddy is DADDY!”
A couple of weeks before he passed away, Devin had his mother-in-law, Barbara take him to do some errands…one of them was to stop at REI to buy his wife, Laura a new pair of boots…which puzzled Laura a bit. But then, for the walk on the hillside at Riverview Cemetery, the gift of those boots totally made sense!
Devin, you are so loved! We look forward to seeing you when we get to heaven.
Devin is survived by his wife Laura; daughter, Lena Royce Sigloh; son, Alexander Ray Sigloh; mother, Maxine Sigloh; brother, David Sigloh and his wife, Tanya; sister, Denise Porter and her husband, Don; mother-in-law, Barbara Eng; sister-in-law, Anna Eng; brother-in-law, Jonathon Eng; brother-in-law, Ben Eng and his wife, Elise; second mother, Auntie Karen Sigloh; along with many other much loved uncles, aunts, cousins and friends who have become family.
Devin was preceded in death by his father, Bill Sigloh; niece, Emily Sigloh; and father-in-law, Ivan Eng.
Memorila contributions to help the family can be made at www.gofundme.com/siglohfamily.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In