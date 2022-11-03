Dennis McNeill

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Harmony United Methodist Church in Coos Bay.
Dennis was born October 9, 1939 in Buffalo, Minnesota to William and Clara McNeill. He grew up on the family farm in South Dakota with his 2 younger brothers, Terry and Alan, and graduated from Bonilla High School.
He graduated from Northern State Teachers College in 1961 and taught for 3 years at Edgemont High School south of the Black Hills before moving to Coos Bay to teach Social Studies at Marshfield High School until his retirement in 1996, completing his MEd in Teaching along the way.
Dennis’s love of the outdoors was evident in all of his hobbies: gardening, caring for his dogs, cats, and horses, hiking, hunting for mushrooms, and teaching his girls to fish.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jacqueline; his three daughters and their husbands, Heather McNeill (Avi Zohar), Holly Campbell (Patric Campbell) and Lindsay McNeill-Bald (Josh Bald); two grandchildren, Lauryn and Ash Campbell; and one step-grandson, Yoshe Zohar.
For an expanded obituary, please go to www.musgroves.com.
Memorial Donations can be made to the following: Coos County Animal Shelter https://www.co.coos.or.us/sheriff/page/donation-information; S.M.I.L.E Horse Therapy Program - http://horsetherapy.org/ (relatives of mom); Sierra Club - https://act.sierraclub.org/.../rc_connect__campaign.
