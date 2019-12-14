Dennis L. Smith
January 31, 1939 - December 9, 2019
Dennis L. Smith, passed peacefully on Dec. 9, 2019 at the age of 80. He is survived by his wife, Saundra Suiter. Former husband of Patricia Boltman. Father of Michael Smith, Lori Miller, Jeffry Smith, and Wade Smith. Further survived by six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, one niece, one nephew, and other family members and friends.
Dennis was born in Nora Springs, Iowa and moved to North Bend, Oregon prior to high school. He was involved in basketball, track, baseball, band, ROTC, and honor roll. He served in the US Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton and worked as a Longshoreman and Stevedore until he retired in 2014 while living in Portland, Ore. From his four kids; Our Dad was decent, hardworking, responsible and humble. His priorities and pleasures were simple and straightforward.
As per his wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial beyond his immediate family gathering to honor him. With your friends or family, we welcome you to raise a glass, enjoy a song on the radio, or sit in the sunshine. These things made him happy. He was a good Dad. We love him and we’ll miss him every day.
