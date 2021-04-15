March 10, 1957 – April 10, 2021
In loving memory of Delores Diane Flores, known as Diane. She passed away on April 10, 2021 at the age of 64. Diane was born on March 10, 1956 to Eva Mae and Willie R. Anderson.
Diane grew up and attended Coos Bay schools. Diane met Jim Flores and married. They had two sons, Rusty Allen Flores and Nathan Ray Flores. Diane and Jim separated many years later. Diane met Dale Tichenor and made their life in Coquille, or for the last 24 years.
Diane loved spending time with her family, going to the beach and playing bingo.
Diane had five grandsons, Kaleb, Hunter, Devan, Daltyn and Dahmenyk; two granddaughters, Kelsey and Keegan. Diane loved all her grandchildren very much.
Diane is survived by Dale Tichenor; sons, Rusty and Nathan Flores; mother, Eva Mae Woodworth; sister, Eva Jean Fry; brother, Willie Raymond Anderson; and numerous Nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousin.
We will be having a celebration of life at a later date. Diane will be truly missed and forever in our hearts. Fly with the angels, we all love you forever.
