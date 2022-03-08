August 1, 1940 – February 23, 2022
A graveside inurnment service for Delmar "Del" Verden Faulds, 81, of Coos Bay will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, March 11 at Ocean View Memory Gardens, 1525 Ocean Blvd. NW in Coos Bay.
Del was born August 1, 1940 in Burns, Oregon, the son of Clarence V. and Margaret M. (Huskey) Faulds. He passed away February 23, 2022 in Coos Bay.
In addition to Coos Bay, Del lived in Portland and Yachats. He was a truck driver for 43 years and received three One Million Miles Awards with over four million accident free miles. He enjoyed diving in Lake Champlain, New York and the Great Lakes on 1700-1812 ship wrecks. He formed the club, Lake Champlain Wreck Raiders Diving Club and Museum for Preservation of Historical Relics 1776-1812 Wars on Lake Champlain, and Buster Crab.
Del served in the US Air Force for eight years, flying B-47 bombers as a flying crew chief. He flew a lot with only three crashes. Del was in the "Cuban Crisis" and was on one of the planes carrying nukes that President John F. Kennedy called back, avoiding a Nuclear War in the '60s. While at Plattsburgh AF Base, he was injured working on a jet engine. The engine sucked him up in it while on, permanently injuring his hearing, especially his right ear. Del finally got recognition as a Disabled Veteran seven years ago.
Del loved clocks and all of his customers. He loved working with his wife and owning a shop for repairs. He even worked on Mikey's favorite movie star, Doris Day’s clock from her auction, by the new owner, which was a thrill to Del and Mikey. Mikey is still getting calls for Del to fix their clocks, now she needs a new clock man to call her.
Del was a member of the Basee Computer Club and local Coquille Elks member and loved playing chess. He was truly great to the handicapped and disabled. It's not too many people who have love, patience to live and love someone handicapped with epilepsy, as Del did with Mikey for 35 years. He never complained and always helped her in her epilepsy support group.
Del’s family was very proud of him and misses him dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Myrtle "Mikey" Faulds of Coos Bay; loving pet, Angel; and numerous extended family and friends.
He was preceded by his daughter, Shari Lynn Faulds Lovell.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In