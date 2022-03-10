October 8, 1946 – March 8, 2022
Our loving father, Dellas “Butch” Harold Potts, surrounded by his wife and children, passed away March 8, 2022 after a short battle with Covid pneumonia. Dellas was born October 8, 1946, to Harold Levi Potts and Iva Nola Roberts in Coos Bay, Oregon. Raised in Green Acres, Oregon. He graduated from Marshfield High School in 1964, the following school year he attended Southwestern Oregon Community College. In 1965 he met Connie Claire Edwards, and they were married the following year in 1966. Last year they celebrated 55 years together.
He moved his family to West Valley, Utah, August of 1982 to pursue a career with Hercules Aero Dynamics. Our dad’s quirky sense of humor certainly entertained his family through the years. Thanks dad! He loved history, especially War stories and our mother’s horse, Sasso.
Dellas is preceded in death by his parents and two older brothers, Jerry and Donnie Potts. He is survived by his loving wife, Connie Claire Potts and seven children, Jennifer (Kevin) Francis, Carla (James) McNealy, Kevin (Tami) Potts, Katie (Jonathan) Hinds, Laura (Christopher) Gibbons, Sarah (Brent) Taylor, and Julie (Levi) Pettit. He is survived by 25 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. #letsgobrandon
