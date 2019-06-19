Delila F. Rema Hamilton

July 1, 1938 - June 20, 2018
Delila was born in a two-room house up Catching Creek to Frank and Mary (Sullivan) Rema. Starting out as a logger's daughter, she became a true cowgirl when the family moved up to the ranch where they raised cattle and sheep. Born with a natural musical talent, Frank and Mary did all they could to encourage their only child's abilities. She became an accomplished musician, playing several instruments and had a high soprano voice of an angel. Together the family of three played many events including some legendary hootenanny's up Catching Creek. Delila passed away at home, in the arms of her Hoddy, knowing exactly how loved she was and always will be.
Delila graduated from Myrtle Point in 1956 and was soon serving in the United States Army. It was there she learned the secretarial skills that would carry her through life. She was a published poet and wrote about everything from growing up on a ranch to love lost. Married and divorced five times, she had plenty of life experience to write about and did so with grace, wit and so much humor.
In 1971, her dream of becoming a mother finally came true when her daughter, Holly Dee, was born. She had her only child to enjoy and that's exactly what she did. In 1998, when Holly married Rocky McDonald, she became Gramma Dee. It's a title she fully embraced when she moved to Sedro Woolley, Wash., in 2003. For the next several years she enjoyed running the house while Holly and Rocky worked, going to her grandchildren's games and events, and just having a great time living on a small farm again. When her health declined, Rocky worked harder to make sure Delila and Holly spent their days together. Nothing could stop that wicked sense of humor and her days were filled with lots of laughter and love. Music always playing in the background.
Delila is survived by her daughter, Holly and son-in-law, Rocky; grandchildren, Ryan, Sam, Rachel and Devan; "other" daughter, Suzie; great-grandchildren, Danielle, Hailey, Seth, Miranda, Alex and Jovanna; great-great-granddaughter, Addison; many cousins, including her Randy; finally, her very best friend of 65 years, Sandra Davis.
You lived your life well Mama. I will always be grateful you were mine. You were born to be my Mama. May the hootenanny's in heaven play forever.
