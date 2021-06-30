June 11, 1929 – June 18, 2021
Cremation rites have been held for Delia Ann Daniel, 92, of Coos Bay, under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary. Inurnment was at Sunset Memorial Park Columbarium and a family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Delia Ann (Villa) Daniel, born June 11, 1929 to Joseph Obeso Villa and Herlinda Jimenez Villa in a small house on 537 1st Ave., Crockett, California. She died in her home on June 18, 2021, in Coos Bay.
She was the 5th child of 6 (Two previous sisters, Aida and Herlinda, died before her birth).
Her two brothers, Frank and Gerald; and sister, Claudine, preceded her in death.
Delia graduated from John Swett High School on June 13, 1947. She graduated from San Francisco State College with a Bachelor of Art Degree on June 8, 1951. Teaching was her life. She taught at many schools in California and received a “Life Diploma” to teach in any public elementary school in the state that remained valid “during the life of the holder”.
She met Billy Kenneth Daniel at a roller-skating rink after falling. Billy helped her up. That was the beginning of a long and loving life together. They were married on August 8, 1953 at St. Patrick’s Church in Rodeo, California. A year later they bought their first home in Pinole, California.
They raised three daughters together, Teressa Marie, Denise Annette, and Loretta Louise. Needing a larger home for their growing family, they bought a home in Rodeo in 1961. In 1992 they relocated again to Coos Bay, to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren.
Billy and Delia loved going camping and instilled a love of the outdoors to their children. They were involved in photography, bird watching and traveling. Together they inculcated in their children high family values and morals.
Billy Kenneth died on December 30, 2015.
Delia is survived by her daughters, Teressa Howard, along with her husband Phillip Howard; Denise Hensley, along with her husband Michael Hensley and Loretta Siegrist, along with her husband Tom Siegrist. She is also survived by many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews that love her and will miss her dearly.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
