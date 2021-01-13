Delbert Littrell

February 21, 1924 - January 1, 2021
On the 1st day of January, 2021, Delbert (Del) Littrell USMC completed his earthly deployment to be with our heavenly Commander in Chief.
As a marine, Corporal Delbert embarked upon a tour in World War II of unprecedented military battles with his unit the 4th Marine Division. He was in five invasions that included the Marshall Islands, Saipan, Tinian, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa. He always said that Iwo Jima was the worst battle because the enemy was not on the island, they were inside the island.
At 96 years old, Del and his son, Vernon embarked on a road trip together in February, 2020 to Camp Pendleton, California, where he was honored at the 75th Iwo Jima Reunion. Del was also known for helping to start up the Marine Corp League, Coquille River Detachment #1042, becoming one of the first members. After moving to the Medford area in 2010, he and Gordon Woods started a Veteran's breakfast at the Punkey's Diner for all service members to gather and tell stories. On November 18, 2020 he was promoted to Corporal by the U.S. Senate.
In 1952, he met Gloria May Goodale at an Eagles Dance in Coos Bay. They married in 1954 and resided in Sumner where they raised their two sons, Vernon and Kenn. Del worked at Georgia Pacific for 25 years until the mill closed and then they moved to Delta Junction, Alaska where he worked in Civil Service and retired in 1987 from the Fort Greely Army Base.
They then moved to Coos Bay and then to Medford to be closer to their son Vernon.
Del enjoyed many years of traveling, fishing, and hunting in the 33 years he was retired. He especially liked camping with his many friends who they called "The Old Wrinkle Face Club."
Del is survived by his wife, Gloria of 66 years; his son, Vernon and Fiance', Shelley Henslee; granddaughter, Stephanie Summey and her husband, Kyle; niece, Margie Nelson; cousin, Janice Ball; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kenn; mother, Martha; father, John; brothers, Claude, JT, and Marion; sisters, Lily and Daisy.
Del will be laid to rest this spring at the Eagle Point National Cemetery with full military honors. Date to be announced later.
Arrangements are in care of Conger-Morris Central Point Chapel 541-664-3361 www.congermorris.com
