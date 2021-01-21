June 12, 1971 – January 4, 2021
A graveside service for Deis Allen Clark, 49, of Coos Bay will be held at 1 pm, Friday, January 29, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay, with pastor Don Ford of Harmony Methodist Church in Coos Bay, officiating.
Deis was born June 12, 1971 in Manchester, Iowa to Garrold Clark and Janice Johnson. He passed away January 4, 2021 in Coos Bay.
Alongside his family, Deis moved from Iowa to North Bend around the age of 9. He attended Roosevelt Elementary, North Bend schools, Marshfield and graduated from Myrtle Point High School.
He joined the United States Navy and served during Desert Shield for 4 years. Deis worked on a forest fire crew, at Pony Theaters, and for 25 years, he served as a security officer at the Mill Casino. He also devoted his time as a volunteer range master for the Tioga Sports Park. After the Covid-19 shutdown, Deis started working for the Belloni Boys Ranch.
Deis collected and refurbished axes and enjoyed giving those out as gifts to many friends and family.
He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Deis is survived by his mother, Janice Johnson of North Bend; wife, Karen Clark of Coos Bay; daughters, Rachel, Marylee and Eleanor Clark of Coos Bay; son, Gary Clark of Coos Bay; sisters, Deane Simmons of Seattle, Washington, Dahnah Chambers of Cabot, Arkansas and Lea Clark of Vilonia, Arkansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Deis Clark Memorial Fund, 63743 S. Barview Road, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In