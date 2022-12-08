A memorial service for Kenneth P. Knaak, 39, of Vancouver, Washington, formerly of the Bay Area, will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Centro de Fe Church, 696 N. Collier Street in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A memorial service for Susan Rebecca Carter, 57, will be held Friday, December 16, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A Memorial Service will be held for Glenn Allen Burkow Sr., 58, of Coos Bay on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon. Cremation Rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary. 541/267-4216
A Memorial Service will be held for Roy E. Cason, 64, of Coos Bay, at 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3355 Virginia Ave, North Bend, Oregon. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
A memorial service for Edna "Marie" Williams Pettitt, 80, of Coos Bay, will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the North Bend Church of Christ, 2761 Broadway in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel,541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
