Dylois Johnston, 85, of Coos Bay, passed away November 23, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Floyd Edward Clark, 64, of Coos Bay, passed away November 26, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Cerina Anne McPherson, 53, of Coos Bay, passed away on November 27, 2022 in Eugene. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Donna L. Perkins, 90, of North Bend, passed away December 1, 2022 at North Bend. Cremation Rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Carey Jacobson, 68, of Coos Bay, passed away December 1, 2022 at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Debra Jo Meyers, 60, of Coos Bay, passed away December 2, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
William R. “Bill” Ginter, 67, of Coos Bay, passed away November 30, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Mary Ann Ellison, 83, of Coos Bay, passed away November 26, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites were under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Diana L. Jordan, 67, of North Bend, passed away December 2, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites were under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Dorann Sue Mills, 67, of Coquille, passed away on November 28, 2022 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Barbara M. Garcia - Weed, 77, of North Bend, passed away on December 2, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In