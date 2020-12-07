James Daly IV, 77, of Coquille, died November 28, 2020 in Coquille. Cremation rites were at Myrtle Crest Crematory in Coquille. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Richard L. Strese, 65, of Brookings, passed away on December 1, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Carol Dean Davis, 87, of Coos Bay died November 17, 2020 in Coos Bay. Private burial will be held at Fairlawn Cemetery in Stillwater, OK under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafuneral.com
