A memorial service for Kenneth P. Knaak, 39, of Vancouver, Washington, formerly of the Bay Area, will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Centro de Fe Church, 696 N. Collier Street in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
