Jerry A. McDonald, 83, of Port Orford died November 28, 2020 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Nellie Irene Trolard, 91, of North Bend, passed away on November 25, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Janet E. Randolph, 52, of Coos Bay died November 20, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Robert “Bob” Halbrook, 77, of North Bend, passed away in Reedsport on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Miguel De La Torre Estrada, 56, of North Bend, passed away on November 26, 2020 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Wava C. Gripp, 87, of North Bend, passed away on November 27, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Alonzo "Gene" E. Jones, 80, of Coquille, passed away on November 28, 2020 in Eugene. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Donald L. Garnett Sr., 87, of McMinnville, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away on November 30, 2020 in McMinnville. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Sharon Faith Gatzke, 76, of Coos Bay, passed away November 27, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay, under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Patricia B. Allison, 90, of Coos Bay died November 29, 2020 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Frances Engebretson, 93, of Roseburg, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Services pending. Wilson's Chapel of the Roses.
Alka Thornsberry Jr., 68, of Powers, died November 30, 2020 in Powers. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Carl C. Claiborne, 85, of Coquille died December 2, 2020 in Coquille. Services will be announced and held at a later date under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Nancy J. Williams, 73, of North Bend, passed away on December 2, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Marlene Navarra, 84, of Coos Bay, passed away November 21, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Joyce Moore, 85 of Coos Bay, passed away November 23, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Esther E. Williams, 84, of Bandon, passed away November 28, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
