Catherine W. Bussmann, 84, of Bandon, died December 23, 2021 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Penny Green, 77, of Port Orford, died December 24, 2021 in Sixes. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Barton “Bart” James Taylor, 69, of Bandon, passed away December 26, 2021 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service- Bay Area, 541-269-2851 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Darlene L. Andrews, 58, of Coquille, died December 24, 2021 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
A. Berniece Muir, 95, of Winchester Bay, passed away December 24, 2021 in Reedsport. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Rocklin A. Collins, 54, of Reedsport, passed away on December 23, 2021 in Reedsport. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Donald Lee Adams, 73, of Coquille, passed away on December 26, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Phyllis E. Steele, 94, of North Bend, passed away on December 21, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Dean R. Heffelfinger, 75, of Coos Bay, passed away on December 23, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Dora S. Hargrove, 60, of Coos Bay died December 14, 2021 in Coos Bay. Services will be held and announced under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Buster F. Stevens, 40, of North Bend died December 19, 2021 in North Bend. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Bonnie Lou Burchinal, 73, of Coos Bay, passed away on December 26, 2021 in Coos Bay. Anyone with information regarding family contact is encouraged to contact the North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
David Scott Barron, 61, of Coos Bay, passed away on December 23, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Makaia Nicole Gilkey, 15, of Myrtle Point, died December 22, 2021. Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel. 541-572-2524
Ted J. Clonch, 67, of Coos Bay died December 12, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Bennie N. Thurman, 85, of Myrtle Point, died December 28, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
