A memorial service for Margaret Georgina Kittrell, 95, of Coos Bay, will be held at 1 pm, Monday, January 2, 2022 at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 400 Highland Avenue in Coos Bay.  Light refreshments will follow the service.  Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

A Celebration of Life will be held for James "Jim" Arney, 74, of Coquille, on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the North Bend Presbyterian Church, 2238 Pony Creek Road, followed by a gathering of friends and family at the Back Alley Pub & Grill in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

