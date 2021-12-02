Jerri L. Hadley, age 71, of North Bend, passed away November 20, 2021, in North Bend. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Connie L. Rodrigues, age 81, of Coos Bay, formerly of Coquille, passed away November 29, 2021, in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
James P. Jones, 64, of North Bend, passed away on November 23, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Delores R. Burdick, 83, of Coos Bay, passed away on November 28, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
John William Freerksen Jr., 84, of Coos Bay, passed away November 26, 2021 in Springfield. A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Mary Darlene Poet, 81, of Coos Bay, passed away November 26, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Harry George Thomas Sr., 87, of Coos Bay, passed away November 25, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Jason Leonard Baker, 42, of North Bend, passed away November 14, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Steven Moe, 70, of Myrtle Point, died November 26, 2021 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Myrle E. Bern, 86, of North Bend died November 28, 2021 in North Bend. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay with inurnment at Norway Cemetery under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Cherry A. Gibson, 64, of Reedsport died November 30, 2021 in Reedsport. Cremation rites and inurnment will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
