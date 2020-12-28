David J. Howlan, 34, of North Bend, passed away on December 21, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Jeffery L. Pfeffer, 65, of Lakeside, passed away on December 24, 2020 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Larry G. Stevens, 68, of Myrtle Point, died December 27, 2020 in Myrtle Point. Cremation rites are held at Myrtle Crest Crematory in Coquille. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524 www.westrumfuneralservice.com
