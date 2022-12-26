Coquille, OR (97420)

Today

Rain and wind. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain and wind. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.