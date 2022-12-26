Terry Lynn Stuhlmiller, 87, of North Bend, passed away on December 16, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Gary M. Inwards, 73, of Coos Bay, passed away on December 16, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Melody Dennis, 67, of North Bend, passed away on December 16, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Thelma P. Ward, 88, of North Bend, passed away on December 17, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Betty J. Whaley, 92, of North Bend, passed away December 19, 2022 at North Bend. Cremation Rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Charles Newman, 76, of Port Orford, passed away December 19, 2022 at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
William L. Gaines, 68, of Coos Bay, passed away December 14, 2022 at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Mary Ann Hammonds, 67, of Coos Bay, passed away December 15, 2022 at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Charles L. Vandermee, 47, of Coquille, passed away December 10, 2022 at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Norris Countryman,, 62, of Bandon, passed away December 15, 2022 at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Kevin F. Kilcoyne, 64, of Bandon, passed away December 15, 2022 at Bandon. Cremation Rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
