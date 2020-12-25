Daniel L. Heinzman, 50, of Langlois, died December 21, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Michael Adam Autery, 61, of North Bend, passed away December 20, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Richard "Dick" A. Dexter, 84, of North Bend, passed away on December 22, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
John Calvin Langley, 62, of Lakeside, passed away December 18, 2020 in Reedsport. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Clyde W. Hyatt, 84, of Coquille died December 19, 2020 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
