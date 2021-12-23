Raymond Arthur Dunn, 78, of Coos Bay, passed away December 5, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Esther Pauline Winters, 96, of Coos Bay, passed away December 17, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Jean Chase, 93, of Coos Bay, passed away December 15, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Alan Dave Bell, 71, of North Bend, passed away December 15, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Richard Brian O’Fallon, 73, of Coos Bay, passed away December 8, 2021 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Linda LaVerlle Berney, 80, of Portland, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away December 17, 2021 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Juan Perez-Sanchez, 65, of Coos Bay, passed away on December 16, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Timothy L. Silva, 77, of Coos Bay,passed away on December 19, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
