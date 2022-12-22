Edward James Landay, 81, of Coos Bay, passed away December 14, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Cynthia Jean Groff, 59, of Coos Bay, passed away December 8, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Loretta Ann Brammer, 39, of Coos Bay, passed away December 10, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Dorothy May Howard, 94, of Coos Bay, passed away December 17, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Bobby Max Blair, 91, of Coos Bay, passed away December 13, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Emma "Beth" Hubbell, 73, of North Bend, passed away December 18, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Edward A. Green, 81, of Bandon, died December 18, 2022 in Bandon.  Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.

