A memorial service to celebrate the life of Don B. Bomar, 73, of North Bend, will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Shoreline Community Church, 1251 Clark St in North Bend. A reception will follow at the North Bend Lanes/Back Alley. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
A viewing for Robert L. Bateman Sr., 77, of Myrtle Point, will be held Monday, December 20, 2021 from 3-5 pm at Amling/Schroeder Funeral Services-Myrtle Point Chapel. Services will be held at Emmanuel Baptist, 282 W 6th in Coquille on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service-Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
