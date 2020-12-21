Donna Stillion, 82, of Coos Bay, passed away December 16, 2020 in Springfield. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Donald E. Lee, 82 of Coquille, passed away December 17, 2020 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Tina Rae Carbonell, 58, of North Bend, passed away December 13, 2020 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Stafford L. Owen,89, of North Bend died December 17, 2020 in North Bend. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay with inurnment at Denmark Cemetery under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Marjorie A. Cornell, 86, of Coos Bay, passed away on December 17, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440
Lynda Lee Holland, 76, of Charleston, passed away December 17, 2020 in Charleston. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Sammy H. Anderson, 54, of Coos Bay, passed away on December 18, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
