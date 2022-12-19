Eugene Leon White, 85, of Port Orford, died December 8, 2022 in Sixes. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.

Robert D. Shore, 82, of Coos Bay died December 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Eleanor L. Dinkins, 81, of Coos Bay died December 11, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Eleanor Currie, age 78, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. Arrangements pending with Taylor's Family Chapel. 541-679-6983



