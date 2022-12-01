A memorial service for Eunice M. Harrington 94, of Coos Bay, will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church 1140 S. 10th St. Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A graveside service for Daisalie Brown, 94, of Roseburg, will be held at 11am, Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
