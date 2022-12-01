Barbara Ellen Mallory, 91, of Bandon, died November 22, 2022 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Bert H. Cox, 96., of Bandon, died November 24, 2022 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Scott A. Shugrue, 59, of Coos Bay, passed away on November 22, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Eric Barnett Bowman, 57, of North Bend, passed away on November 24, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Jerri L. Champayne, 90, of North Bend died November 25, 2022 in North Bend. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Blaine K. Waldien, 80, of Coquille, died November 25, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
John Joseph Mendonsa, 92, of Bandon, died November 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
