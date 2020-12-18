Robert Albert Taylor, 92, of Coquille, died December 12, 2020 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Patricia L. Moen, 94, of Coos Bay died December 12, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory with inurnment at Sunset Memorial park, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Annie L. Morgan, 97, of North Bend died December 12, 2020 in North Bend. Services will be announced and held at a later date under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Jack H. Gillhoover, 80, of Coos Bay, passed away on December 12, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Kay M. McKenney, 85, of North Bend, passed away on December 12, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
George E. Clark, 94, of Coos Bay, passed away on December 12, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Elva G. Cheek, 97, of Poway, California, formerly of North Bend, passed away on December 11, 2020 in Poway. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Joan P. Crawford, age 78, of Allegany, passed away December 12, 2020, at Allegany. Services to be held at a later date at the Allegany Community Church. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary , Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
David Walkup, 90, formerly of Coquille, died December 15, 2020 in Pe Ell, WA. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Terrance James McMullen, 62, of Coos Bay, passed away December 16, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
