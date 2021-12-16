Cergene "Shell" Clark, 51, of North Bend, passed away on December 9, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Marc E. Johnson, 74, of Bandon, died December 12, 2021 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Judith Pamela Hammond, 75, of Coos Bay, passed away December 7, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Michael D. Lendahl, 64, of Lakeside died December 12, 2021 in Lakeside. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbareafunerals.com
Robert W. Johnson, 91, of Coos Bay, passed away December 11, 2021 in Reedsport. A Memorial Service is pending and cremation rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Richard Allan Conn, 72, of Bandon, passed away December 7, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Cassandra M. Houk, 69, of Bandon, passed away December 12, 2021 in Bandon. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
James Edward Anderson, 63, of North Bend, passed away December 7, 2021 in North Bend A Memorial Service is pending and cremation rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Bessie Laursen, 92, of Port Orford, passed away December 14, 2021 in Bandon. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
