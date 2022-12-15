Leo Don Linsley, 61, of North Bend, passed away on December 6, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Pamela J. Schmidt, 77, of Coos Bay died December 2, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
George R. Berry Jr., 74, of Winchester Bay, passed away on December 7, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
George "Ken" K. Oberrecht, 79, of North Bend, passed away on December 8, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Robert "Bob" E. Graham, 78, of North Bend, passed away on December 9, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Bertha L. Smith, 87, of North Bend died December 10, 2022 in North Bend. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Kay F. Greenlee, 74, of Coos Bay died December 9, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In