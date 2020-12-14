Douglas Tarvin, 75, of Coos Bay, passed away December 8, 2020 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

William R. McDonald, 84 of Coquille, passed away December 8, 2020 in Coquille.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Merle Mary Haney, 89, of North Bend, passed away December 10, 2020 in Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Alan L. Sjogren, 72, of Greenacres died December 13, 2020 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

 

