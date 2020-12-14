Douglas Tarvin, 75, of Coos Bay, passed away December 8, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
William R. McDonald, 84 of Coquille, passed away December 8, 2020 in Coquille. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Merle Mary Haney, 89, of North Bend, passed away December 10, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Alan L. Sjogren, 72, of Greenacres died December 13, 2020 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In