Beverly Parks, 80, of Coquille, died December 7, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Mary L. Osborn, 92, of Coos Bay, passed away December 6, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Raymond Arthur Dunn, 78, of Coos Bay, passed away December 5, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Sandra K. Edwards, 82, of Charleston, passed away on December 9, 2021 in Charleston. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Donald B. Bomar, 73, of North Bend, passed away on December 6, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Gordon E. Leep, 81, of North Bend died December 6, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Dr. K. Koski, 80, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away on December 4, 2021 in Oak Harbor, Washington. Arrangements are under the care of Whidbey Memorial Funeral & Cremation Service. 360-675-5777. www.whidbeymemorial.com.
