James "Jim" L. Arney, 74, of Coquille, passed away on November 30, 2022 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440 www.coosbayareafunerals.com,.
Floyd Edward Clark, 64, of Coos Bay, passed away November 26,2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Arthur Maurice Garrick, 78, of Coos Bay, passed away November 29, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Eskil "Albert" Elfbrandt, 89, of North Bend passed away November 30, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Donald Michael Kongiser, 77, of Allegany, passed away December 5, 2022 in Allegany. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Orin "Keith" Hulsey, 85, of Coos Bay, passed away December 2, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
William M. Franzkowiak, 84, of Coos Bay died December 2, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
