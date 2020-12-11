Roberta L. Ogren passed 12/02/2020 at the age of 94 in Junction City. Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home in Junction City.
Donald L. Bogart, 66, of Lakeside, passed away on December 7, 2020 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Cathleen Zocchi, 61, of North Bend, passed away on December 5, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Clifford D. Brownson, 67, of North Bend, passed away on December 9, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Jason D. Forrest, 42, of Coos Bay and Nampa, Idaho, passed away on December 7, 2020.
Shirley J. Leneve, 98, of Coos Bay died December 7, 2020 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafuneral.com
Robert L. Hemmen, 69, of Charleston died December 7, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Christopher A. Madden, 36, of North Bend, passed away on December 9, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
