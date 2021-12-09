Twana Jo Morgan, 87, of Coos Bay died November 27, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Virginia Vivian Wayland, 87, of Cottage Grove, Oregon died November 21, 2021. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel and Crematorium in Cottage Grove.
Sean Michael Gutierrez, 39, of Bandon, died December 3, 2021 in Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Rebecca Susan Bytof, 64, of Coos Bay, passed away November 30,2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Ray Lewis DeHart, 81, of Coos Bay, passed away November 30,2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Mary Darlene Poet, 81, of Coos Bay, passed away November 26, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Steven W. Krajewski Sr., 54, of North Bend, passed away on December 3, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Robert A. Nelson, 96, of Lakeside, passed away on December 2, 2021 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Maxine Mendonsa, 86, of Bandon, died December 4, 2021 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In