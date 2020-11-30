A memorial service for Phyllis M. Turnbaugh, 78, of Medford who died November 23, 2020 in Coquille will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Coquille Foursquare Church 1546 Hemlock Street under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbaychapel@gmail.com

A graveside service for Naedean Y. Brown will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Park 63060 Millington Frontage Road Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

A graveside service will be held for Nellie "Nell"  Trolard, 91, of North Bend, on Saturday, December 5th at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, 3060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. Arrangements

are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Tags

Email Newsletters



Load comments