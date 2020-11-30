Alan V. Heyer, 55, of Coos Bay died November 20, 2020 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory with inurnmnent at Sunset Memorial Park, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Shari L. Meserole, 79, of North Bend died November 23, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
