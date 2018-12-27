Try 1 month for 99¢

Thursday, Dec. 27

Melissa Hernandez Perez, Rosary service, 5 p.m., at Dunes Memorial Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12 p.m., Friday, Dec. 28, at St. John's Catholic Church in Reedsport, burial to follow immediately at Reedsport Masonic Cemetery. A reception will be held following the burial at the Church.

Friday, Dec. 28

Steven Dale Roe, memorial service, 2 p.m., at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Clifford “Cliff” Haynes, celebration of life, 10 a.m., at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay.

Roberta "Bobbi" Jane Foote, celebration of life potluck, 4 pm, at the family home, 93873 Lawnna Lane in North Bend (left on Stage Road from Shutters Landing Lane then Left on Lawnna Lane.)

Graciela Talavera Mercado, funeral service, 2 p.m., Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., in Coos Bay. Interment will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Bandon. 

