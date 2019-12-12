{{featured_button_text}}
Gordan Lester Smith

 

SATURDAY, Dec. 14, 2019

Gordan Lester Smith – 92, A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Coquille Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2405 Shelley Road in Coquille. A public visitation will precede the service at the church at 10 a.m. Private burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

