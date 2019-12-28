Saturday, December 28, 2019
John T. Reichlein - 78 - of Coquille. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, at Green Acres Community Church, 93512 Green Acres Lane in Coos Bay. A potluck will follow the service. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Bill Horning - A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St Monica Catholic Church 357 S. Sixth St. Coos Bay with a celebration of life at 2 p.m. in the Parish Hall. Please join us for either or both.
