{{featured_button_text}}

 

Saturday, December 14, 2019

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Everett A. Bachmann - 92, of North Bend, A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14th at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue. A private graveside will follow at Ocean View Memory Gardens Cemetery in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments