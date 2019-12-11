Saturday, December 14, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Everett A. Bachmann - 92, of North Bend, A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14th at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue. A private graveside will follow at Ocean View Memory Gardens Cemetery in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In