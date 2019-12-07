{{featured_button_text}}

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Norval Eugene "Mike" Shannon - 93, of Eugene, Winchester Bay, and Cabo San Lucas, passed away Nov. 28.  A celebration of Mike's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Fairfield Church of the Nazarene, 1052 Fairfield Avenue, Eugene, Ore. Arrangements by Musgrove Family Mortuary.

Tags

Load comments