Norval Eugene "Mike" Shannon - 93, of Eugene, Winchester Bay, and Cabo San Lucas, passed away Nov. 28. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Fairfield Church of the Nazarene, 1052 Fairfield Avenue, Eugene, Ore. Arrangements by Musgrove Family Mortuary.
