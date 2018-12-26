Friday, Dec. 28
Steven Dale Roe, memorial service, 2 p.m., at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay.
Saturday, Dec. 29
Clifford “Cliff” HAYNES, celebration of life, 10 a.m., at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay.
Roberta "Bobbi" Jane Foote, celebration of life potluck, 4 pm, at the family home, 93873 Lawnna Lane in North Bend (left on Stage Road from Shutters Landing Lane then Left on Lawnna Lane.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In