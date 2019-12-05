Saturday, December 7, 2019
Peggy Eve Berger - 94, of Bandon, formerly of North Bend, No service will be held, but an open house to celebrate the life and art of Peggy will be held from noon to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 at the First Christian Church, 2420 Sherman Avenue in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Robert "Bob" Redmond - 90, of North Bend, A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7th at the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 886 S. 4th Street in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Charles “Chuck” Edward Baggett - 88, A memorial service will be held at noon, Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Lakeside Assembly of God, 230 N. 8th Street in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Saturday, December 14, 2019
Everett A. Bachmann - 92, of North Bend, A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14th at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue. A private graveside will follow at Ocean View Memory Gardens Cemetery in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
