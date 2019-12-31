{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, January 3, 2020

Shirley Mitchell – 91 of Coos Bay. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Saturday, January 11, 2020

Anita J. Coppock - 83 of North Bend, passed away Dec. 24, 2019, at Coos Bay. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on January 11, 2020 at Cape Arago Park, southern viewing point, afterwards there will be a celebration of life for Anita at the Mill Casino upper level Plank House from noon until 2 p.m.

 

