John Peter Procetto- 88, of Bandon, died Dec. 23, 2018 in Bandon. Arrangements are pending with Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
James "Wamp" Waterman- 61, of Bridge, died Dec. 24, 2018 in Springfield. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
David Lee Clemons- 50, of North Bend, passed away Dec. 23, 2018, at North Bend. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Constance J. “Connie” Greene- 83, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 25, 2018, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
William M. “Wyn” Barry II- 91, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 21, 2018, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Melissa Hernandez Perez- 9, of Reedsport, passed away Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Portland at Doernbecher Children's Hospital.
