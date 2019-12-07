Sara Dieu - 40, of Coquille, died Nov. 27, 2019 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Lillie Marshall - 80, of North Bend, passed away on Dec. 5, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Stephen Kenyon - 68, of Myrtle Point, died Dec. 6 in Mill Valley, Calif. Arrangements with family and Miller Avenue Baptist Church in Calif are pending.
Donald L. Goddard - 96, of Bandon, died Dec. 5, 2019 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
