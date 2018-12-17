Jerrold K. Wyatt, 85, of North Bend, passed away Dec. 16, 2018, at North Bend. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Eula Letha Kuskie, 88, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 16, 2018, at Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Sandra Pitcher, 74, of Bandon and Mapleton, passed away Dec. 15, 2018, at Bandon. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Geraldine Centers, 93, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 15, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In