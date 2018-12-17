Try 1 month for 99¢

Jerrold K. Wyatt, 85, of North Bend, passed away Dec. 16, 2018, at North Bend. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Eula Letha Kuskie, 88, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 16, 2018, at Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Sandra Pitcher, 74, of Bandon and Mapleton, passed away Dec. 15, 2018, at Bandon. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Geraldine Centers, 93, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 15, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

