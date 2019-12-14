Jon Keith Garrison - 55, of Eugene, formerly of Myrtle Point, passed away Dec. 8, 2019 in Springfield. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Lois Violet O'Neal - 95, of Coos Bay, passed away on Dec. 11, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Jo Ann Frazier - 79, of Roseburg, formerly of Coquille, died Dec. 12, 2019 in Roseburg. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Staci Linn Anderson - 38, of Welches, (formerly of North Bend) passed away Dec. 1, 2019, at Welches. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.
Diane Wenner - 81, of North Bend, passed away Dec. 3, 2019, at Springfield. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Sue Ellen Johnson - 75, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 10, 2019, at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Billie M. Smith - 89, of Langlois, passed away Dec. 10, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are under pending the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Connie Jo Hommer - 75, of Brookings, passed away Dec. 10, 2019, at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Charles J. Moore - 88, of Bandon, passed away Dec. 11, 2019, at Bandon. Arrangements are under pending the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Jean Augustine - 90, of North Bend, passed away Dec. 11, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are under pending the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Charles Ibsen - 77, of Bandon, passed away Dec. 12, 2019, at Bandon. Arrangements are under pending the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
